Muftiyat accredits 36 travel companies to organize Umrah

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 36 travel companies authorized to organize Umrah pilgrimages in 2026–2027. The public is urged to choose tour operators carefully, check travel arrangements in advance and make sure to sign an official contract.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), the travel companies’ documents were reviewed to ensure compliance with established requirements. The full list of accredited organizations has been published on the muftiyat’s official website, muftiyat.kg.

Flights from the international airports in Bishkek and Osh to Saudi Arabia are operated by SalamAir, Air Arabia and Flyadeal. These airlines provide daily passenger services.

The muftiyat also said that information sessions are being held for imams across the country.

The initiative aims to improve the organization of Umrah pilgrimages, strengthen the accountability of travel companies, ensure pilgrims’ safety and provide conditions for the proper performance of religious rites.

The SDMK emphasized that each pilgrim has the right to independently choose one of the 36 accredited companies. However, before signing a contract, people are advised to check the company’s reputation and experience, the terms of its services and its obligations to clients.

The muftiyat has drawn particular attention to cases in which citizens encounter problems after leaving the country.

In such situations, the authorities’ ability to provide prompt assistance may be limited, particularly when pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia in transit through third countries.

The muftiyat therefore recommends that pilgrims:

Check the reliability and track record of the travel company;

Clarify in advance the list of services, travel arrangements and all associated costs;

Sign an official written contract with the company before making any payment and keep a copy;

Find out in advance how to register pilgrims through the SDMK’s unified electronic Umrah application.

The muftiyat separately reported receiving complaints about the travel company Nur Umrah. Citizens have contacted the SDMK by phone on several occasions and submitted formal complaints regarding the company’s activities.

In addition, the Umrah Department drew up an official report after the company sent pilgrims on trips without registering them in the unified electronic Umrah application. The company’s representatives were contacted by phone several times and issued warnings.

The materials concerning the case have been submitted to an interagency commission for consideration.

Following the review, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with Kyrgyzstan’s legislation and established procedures.

The muftiyat reminded the public that Umrah is not simply a trip but a sacred act of religious worship. Pilgrims should therefore take steps in advance to ensure their safety and protect their rights.

In case of problems, citizens are advised to submit formal complaints throug Tunduk system or by email.