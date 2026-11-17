Around 219,000 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Uzbekistan, where 41 schools offer instruction in the Kyrgyz language. Kyrgyz Ambassador to Uzbekistan Duyshonkul Chotonov announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, Uzbekistan’s population census, conducted for the first time in 35 years, provided up-to-date data on the number of residents, including ethnic Kyrgyz.

Most Kyrgyz-language schools are located in the Fergana Valley. In addition, 21 educational institutions offer instruction in both Kyrgyz and Uzbek.

Duyshonkul Chotonov said he had personally visited three or four schools to assess their educational conditions. According to him, the schools provide themselves with textbooks, while the Kyrgyz side has so far failed to provide them with the necessary assistance.

A shortage of Kyrgyz language teachers remains one of the key problems. The embassy is working to address the issue.

MP Aibek Altynbekov drew attention to differences in the writing systems used in the two countries. Uzbekistan uses the Latin alphabet, while Kyrgyzstan uses Cyrillic. According to him, this creates certain difficulties for Uzbek citizens coming to Kyrgyzstan to study.

The MP proposed considering the supply of textbooks from Kyrgyzstan to schools in Uzbekistan where instruction is conducted in the Kyrgyz language.