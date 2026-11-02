Kyrgyz and Kazakh companies sign $95 million worth of agreements

Kazakh companies have signed agreements and contracts worth $95 million following a trade and economic mission to Bishkek held as part of the Second Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration reported.

Around 80 Kazakh companies representing various sectors of the economy visited Kyrgyzstan. They included businesses operating in mechanical engineering, food production, construction, information technology and logistics.

The talks focused on expanding exports, developing joint investment projects and strengthening direct business ties between entrepreneurs.

One of the outcomes of the forum was an agreement between Kazakhstan’s Hyundai Trans Auto and Kyrgyzstan’s Trust Technologies. The parties agreed to develop cooperation in supplying automotive, specialized and commercial vehicles, as well as providing maintenance and servicing.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s national export development operator QazTrade signed memorandums of understanding with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyz Agroholding. The plans include strengthening trade ties, finding new partners and implementing joint initiatives in the agro-industrial sector.

The business mission also featured direct negotiations between Kazakh exporters and representatives of the Kyrgyz business community.

Earlier, it was reported that the two countries aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion.