Kiyalbek Toichiev appointed Director of NTRK Osh TV channel

Ermek Muratbek uulu has stepped down as director of NTRK Osh television channel of his own accord. Kiyalbek Toichiev has been appointed as his successor.

Toichiev was born in 1987 in Uzgen, Osh region. According to open sources, he has headed a television company and a news agency and served as director general of Live News LLC.

Following a 2022 reform, regional television channels that had previously operated independently became part of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK).

The history of the Osh channel is different: it was established on the basis of Yntymak regional television and radio company, which began operating after the June 2010 events with support from international donors.