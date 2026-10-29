Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Kyrgyzstan today, October 29, on an official visit, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

He was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

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The national flags of the two countries were displayed at the airport, a red carpet was rolled out and an honour guard was lined up for the welcoming ceremony.

During the visit, the two heads of government will hold talks. Adylbek Kasymaliev and Olzhas Bektenov will also attend the Second Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum and hold the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.