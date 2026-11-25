A new mechanism for granting tax incentives to investors has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the document was drafted following an instruction from the Presidential Administration after Parliament adopted amendments to tax legislation in late October. One of the amendments stipulates that an investor’s tax relations with the state may be governed by an investment agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under such an agreement, investors will be able to request specific tax incentives and rates (within the limits set by the Tax Code), as well as special conditions not provided by the Tax Code (without the right to introduce new taxes). The duration of the incentives will be determined on a case-by-case basis when the application is submitted and specified in the investment agreement.

Currently, tax incentives are limited to three types of taxes — corporate income tax, value-added tax and sales tax — and may be granted for a period of up to five years.

Under the draft resolution, investors seeking to conclude an investment agreement and obtain incentives will be required to submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a preliminary estimate of budget revenue losses for each tax and each year in which the incentives will apply, along with an economic justification. Investors will also have to commit to specific investment volumes and job creation targets.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the National Investment Agency under the President has concluded 27 investment agreements worth a total of $2.8 billion. The agency’s register also includes 87 investment projects and proposals with a combined value of $22.8 billion.

In the first half of the year, foreign direct investment inflows into Kyrgyzstan increased by 26 percent to $700 million.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced plans to increase foreign direct investment inflows by 20 percent annually.