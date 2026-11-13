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$10 million to be invested in armored vehicle production in Kyrgyzstan

12:25, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan is implementing an investment project to establish a facility for the production and assembly of light-armored vehicles for military and civilian use. The project involves an investment of $10 million and is expected to create 30 new jobs.

On November 12, 2026, Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, visited S. M. ILBIRS LLC to review the project’s progress and monitor its implementation.

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During the visit, the parties discussed the current stage of the project, the company’s production capacity and prospects for further expanding manufacturing.

Sabirov emphasized the importance of such investment projects in strengthening the country’s industrial capacity, introducing modern technologies, creating jobs and expanding domestic production capabilities.

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