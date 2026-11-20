Kyrgyzstan plans to attract up to $500 million in loan financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to implement priority investment projects and socioeconomic development programs in 2026–2028.

A draft law on the ratification of the framework agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the AIIB has been submitted for consideration. The agreement was signed in Doha on September 27, 2026.

According to the explanatory note, the funding will be allocated to developing priority sectors of the economy and implementing Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program until 2030.

The total amount of loans envisaged under the framework agreement will be up to $500 million. The funds will be allocated under separate agreements for each project or program.

One of the key features of the agreement is a simplified procedure for approving and launching investment projects. Once the framework agreement is ratified, projects listed in its annex can be processed without undergoing the ratification procedure again.

Loan terms, including financing amounts and other key parameters, will be determined in separate agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Ratification of the framework agreement is required for its provisions to enter into force and for the country to proceed with securing funding for government investment projects.