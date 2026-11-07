Kant town receives 8.13 billion soms in investment

A total of 8.13 billion soms was invested in three major enterprises in Kant town between 2021 and 2026, creating 944 jobs. President Sadyr Japarov was briefed on the results during a working visit to Chui region.

According to the Presidential Administration, investments amounted to 5.25 billion soms in Kant Cement Plant, 1.92 billion soms in Steelex and 962 million soms in BekemBlock.

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In the town, six schools and seven kindergartens have also been renovated, two kindergartens restored, a park upgraded and two public gardens built.

Construction of a 500-seat school and an additional building for school No. 1 named after Zubkov, designed to accommodate 250 students, is underway. Future plans include the construction of a waste processing plant, a municipal market and a light industry zone. Authorities also highlighted the need to build wastewater treatment facilities and a sewerage network.

According to the report, eight major industrial enterprises were opened in Issyk-Ata district in the first nine months of 2026. Another four are scheduled to begin operations by the end of the year, while 15 more facilities are planned for 2027.

Over the past five years, 67 social facilities have been built in the district and 128.51 kilometers of roads have been paved.

Agricultural productivity has also increased. Sugar beet yields rose from 405 centners per hectare in 2021 to 700–750 centners per hectare in 2026.