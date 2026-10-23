Kazakhstan allocates up to 50 university places annually for Kyrgyzstanis

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can apply for university studies in Kazakhstan under an annual quota of up to 50 places. Of these, 30 are designated for Kyrgyz citizens, while up to 20 are reserved for ethnic Kazakhs holding citizenship of Kyrgyzstan.

Under the quota allocation, 15 places are available in information and communication technologies, engineering, manufacturing and construction, agriculture, and bioresources. Of these, 10 are allocated to bachelor's degree programs and five to master's programs.

Another five places are designated for Kyrgyz citizens applying for medical programs. The quota covers six-year integrated medical education and residency programs lasting up to five years.

Additional 10 places are allocated in education, arts and humanities, social sciences, journalism and information, business, management, and law. Of these, five are designated for bachelor's degree programs and five for master's programs.

A separate quota of up to 20 places is available for Kyrgyz citizens of Kazakh ethnicity in non-medical fields. Of these, 10 are allocated to bachelor's degree programs and 10 to master's programs. These places are included in the overall quota and are not provided in addition to it.

The exact number of places and the dates of the competitive selection process for each academic year are specified in the annual announcement by the authorized Kyrgyz government body.

The quotas are regulated by Article 3 of the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in education, dated July 4, 2006. The agreement remains in force with amendments introduced by a protocol dated May 26, 2022, which entered into force on October 24, 2022.