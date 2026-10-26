Kamaz truck collides with minibus in Chui region, seriously injured reported

A Kamaz truck collided with a passenger minibus in Issyk-Ata district, Chui region. Around 10 people were taken to hospital, with two or three reported to be in serious condition, the Traffic Safety Department said.

The road accident occurred on October 24 on Lenin Street in the village of Novopokrovka, at the 15th kilometer of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart internal road.

According to police, the crash happened in an area where road repairs and bridge construction are underway. The heavy truck entered the road and collided with the minibus.

Eyewitnesses reported that more than 10 people were injured. Traffic safety officials said around 10 passengers were taken to a medical facility, with two or three in serious condition.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.