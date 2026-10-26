Infectious Diseases Hospital and Oncology Center planned to be built in Osh

Plans are in place to construct a 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital and a new Oncology Center in Osh. According to the City Hall, these projects are set to be implemented with the participation of the Islamic Development Bank.

Representatives of the bank inspected the proposed sites for the new medical facilities.

The Oncology Center is planned for the site of a former children’s tuberculosis sanatorium in the village of Toloikon, while the new 400-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital is planned to be constructed in Ken-Sai residential area.

During the visit, the representatives also met with the Deputy Mayor of Osh, Masuda Aidarbekova, to discuss the next steps for the projects.

Issues regarding the infectious diseases hospital and the oncology center in Osh have previously been raised in the Zhogorku Kenesh and at the People's Kurultai. Member of Parliament Saltanat Amanova proposed building a new infectious diseases hospital to serve both children and adults, noting that residents from the entire southern region seek treatment there. Meanwhile, Kurultai delegate Anarkan Aidarova pointed out that oncology patients in Osh are currently being treated—and even undergoing surgery—in a building that formerly housed a kindergarten.