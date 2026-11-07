Industrial zone covering more than 200 hectares planned in Chui district

An industrial zone covering 202 hectares is planned in Chui district, where 21 enterprises are expected to be built. The projected investment volume is 31.64 billion soms, with an additional 600 million soms needed for infrastructure.

The project, along with the development results of Tokmok, Chui and Kemin districts, was presented to President Sadyr Japarov during his working visit to Chui region.

A cement plant with a planned capacity of 1,400 tonnes per day is under construction in Kemin district. Investment in the project is estimated at approximately $104 million, and the plant is expected to create 700 jobs.

In recent years, 11 major enterprises have been opened in Tokmok, creating 423 jobs. Another 201 small and medium-sized businesses have provided employment for 2,117 people. During the same period, 28 social facilities were commissioned in the city, including schools, kindergartens, sports grounds and parks.

In Chui district, 31 facilities have been built, including four schools and 14 mini-football pitches. A total of 44.78 kilometers of water supply networks have been laid, while 34.9 kilometers of irrigation canals have been built or rehabilitated.

In Kemin district, five manufacturing enterprises were opened between 2021 and 2025, creating 608 jobs. Between 2021 and 2026, 72.4 kilometers of roads in the district were paved.