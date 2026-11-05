Metal structures plant opened in Manas city

A metal structures plant Metallstroy has been opened in the city of Manas, Jalal-Abad region. The project was financed with $2.5 million in private investment, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, who is on a working trip to the region, attended the opening ceremony.

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The plant plans to produce 1,400 tonnes of metal structures in its first year of operation and create 50 jobs.

The facility is equipped with modern machinery for laser cutting and metal milling.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kasymaliev noted that the growth of the construction industry was driving demand for domestically produced building materials and metal structures.

"Enterprises like this help reduce dependence on imports and create added value within the country," he said.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the plant will be able to supply metal structures for construction projects not only in Manas but also in other regions of Kyrgyzstan. In the longer term, the company plans to expand production and enter export markets.