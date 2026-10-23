Oil refinery with 300 jobs planned to be opened in Kochkor-Ata

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with residents of Nooken district and the city of Mailuu-Suu during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, the presidential administration reported.

At the meeting, Sadyr Japarov spoke about industrial development, road repairs, housing construction and growth in local budgets.

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According to his data, the budget of Nooken district has grown from 299 million soms in 2021 to 619 million soms in 2025. For 2026, 714 million soms have been earmarked for the construction of 25 facilities, with 677 million soms already allocated as of October 1.

During the same period, Mailuu-Suu’s budget grew from 58.5 million to 119.3 million soms. An additional 11.9 million soms was allocated from the national budget for capital investment.

Japarov also highlighted the development of the oil refining industry. Kyrgyz Petroleum Company is undergoing modernization to increase domestic petroleum product output.

A new oil refinery with an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes of petroleum products is under construction in Kochkor-Ata. The facility is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2026 and create around 300 jobs.

The president said efforts to restore the Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant were also ongoing. Plans to establish an industrial park in the city are expected to attract investment and help launch new production facilities.

In 2026, 154 farmers in the district received preferential loans totaling 128 million soms.

Following the president’s remarks, the meeting continued in a question-and-answer format.