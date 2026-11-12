Pharmaceutical complex for $41.2 million to be built in Kara-Balta

A pharmaceutical manufacturing complex will be built in Kara-Balta, Chui region, as part of an investment project by Standard Pharm Group LLC. The progress of the project was reviewed by Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The investment is valued at $41.2 million. The facility is expected to create around 300 jobs.

The new plant will manufacture medicines, gelatin capsules and saline solutions.

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The project is expected to support the development of Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical industry, expand domestic production of medical products and reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

During the inspection, the parties discussed the progress of construction and the company’s future development plans.

Ravshanbek Sabirov also highlighted the company’s experience in training local students, with the prospect of subsequent employment at the facility. He emphasized that the training of qualified local specialists and the creation of professional development opportunities for young people are of great importance.