Kasiet factory in Tokmok plans to launch full-cycle wool processing

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited Kasiet worsted spinning mill in Tokmok during a working trip to Chui region, the Cabinet's press service reported.

He was briefed on a wool cluster development project that envisages establishing a full-cycle processing facility for locally sourced raw materials.

Kasymaliev toured the production workshops and inspected modern Italian-made equipment. The factory was founded in 1971 and commissioned in 1977.

With a designed annual capacity of 1,500 tonnes of yarn, the enterprise currently produces only 75 tonnes. The factory occupies 17.06 hectares and employs 450 people.

The National Investment Fund presented the head of the Cabinet of Ministers with a three-stage strategy for developing the wool cluster.

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The first stage involves supporting small and medium-sized businesses, including workshops producing felt and yarn. A total of 27 projects have already been implemented, with grants and concessional financing worth 57.5 million soms provided. More than 1,000 farmers have been involved in the projects and guaranteed a market for their products. The initiative has also created over 100 jobs.

The second stage envisages building a primary wool processing facility in the Bishkek Free Economic Zone in Tokmok. A New Zealand-made TecNZ production line will be used to sort, open, wash and dry raw wool.

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The project is valued at 728.2 million soms. The facility is designed to wash 2,176 tonnes of wool annually. It will also feature a system to recirculate 95 percent of water and produce 98 tonnes of pure lanolin per year.

The project is expected to provide raw materials meeting European quality standards and create 205 jobs.

The third stage focuses on developing the Kasiet factory. It is planned to establishing a complete production cycle, from manufacturing wool tops — combed wool slivers — to producing worsted yarn, suiting fabrics and coating materials.

The enterprise will be able to process 1,440 tonnes of wool annually through deep processing. According to the project's developers, this could increase the raw material's added value from fivefold to sevenfold.

The project aims to establish an integrated production chain, from wool collection and primary processing to the manufacture of finished products.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the strategic importance of deep processing of domestic raw materials and creating added value for the country's industrialization.