Heads of Government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss development of ties

Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the development of bilateral cooperation during talks in Bishkek held as part of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s official visit. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The sides reviewed trade and economic cooperation, investment promotion, transport and logistics development, water and energy cooperation, tourism, cultural and humanitarian ties.

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Kasymaliev noted that relations between the two countries had reached a new level thanks to the constructive dialogue between their presidents. He expressed confidence that Bektenov’s visit would contribute to further strengthening the partnership.

Following the bilateral meeting, the Heads of Government held the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

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The participants discussed key areas of cooperation and the implementation of previously reached agreements. Bektenov stressed that the governments’ main task was to implement the agreements concluded by the two countries’ leaders and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Olzhas Bektenov signed the protocol of the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council.