Girl who fell from 15th floor remains in critical condition, doctors say

The girl who fell from the 15th floor of a building is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The Emergency Medical Care Hospital told 24.kg news agency.

According to doctors, the patient is unconscious.

«She has not yet come out of traumatic shock, and we are carrying out resuscitation measures. Surgery will be required once her condition improves. She has fractures in both lower limbs, a pelvic fracture and a brain hemorrhage. These are multiple severe injuries,» the hospital said.

As previously reported, the incident occurred on the morning of November 1. According to the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district, the 18-year-old girl jumped from the 15th floor and survived.

The necessary examinations have been ordered, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.