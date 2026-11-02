Girl survives fall from 15th floor in Bishkek

A girl survived a fall from a high-rise building in Bishkek. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by the Emergency Medicine Center.

According to medical workers, the emergency call was received on November 1, 2026, at 10:34 a. m.

«It is unknown from which floor the 18-year-old girl jumped. She is in serious condition and has multiple fractures,» the 103 emergency medical service said.

The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported that the girl had jumped from the 15th floor.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. The girl's identity has been established.

The incident was registered. The necessary examinations have been ordered.

Police said that all necessary measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the incident.