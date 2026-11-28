A multi-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Kulatov streets in Bishkek during the night of November 28.

According to the Patrol Police Department, the 22-year-old driver of a Honda Odyssey was under the influence of alcohol. He had previously been deprived of his driving license for one year.

The man was driving south to north along Abdrakhmanov Street when he crashed into a Kia K5, Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Levin, Daewoo Labo, Mazda Demio, Toyota Camry and BMW.

Eight vehicles were damaged in the accident. No injuries were reported.