Driver hits and kills Tazalyk municipal worker on road to Manas airport
10:01, 27 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
A driver hit a Tazalyk municipal service employee on the road leading to Manas International Airport, eyewitnesses reported.
The incident occurred in the village of Ak-Zhol. The municipal worker died at the scene.
The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region confirmed the information.
Law enforcement authorities are investigating and establishing all the circumstances of the road accident.