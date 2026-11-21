Azis Egemberdiev, former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s Crisis Management Center, has been detained in connection with the death of 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov in Ala-Archa. The Pervomaisky District Court told 24.kg news agency that he had been remanded in custody until January 13, 2027.

He is suspected of abuse of office.

Amir Kunakunov went missing in the mountains of Ala-Archa Park on November 7. That evening, he contacted rescuers and reported that he had lost his way. The search operation lasted two days. On November 9, the boy’s body was found near Electro Peak.

Following his death, an inspection was conducted into the organization of search and rescue operations. It identified shortcomings in the emergency response, information sharing and coordination among rescuers. As a result, Azis Egemberdiev was dismissed from his post. Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Almazbek Asanov and Tynarbek Murashov, head of the ministry’s State Rescue Training Center, were also removed from their positions.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on negligence.