A foreign national has been charged with petty hooliganism in Bishkek, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to the department, a post was published on Instagram calling for action against a foreigner who allegedly engaged in indecent conduct on public transport.

Following an investigation, police identified and brought in a man identified as A.G., 20.

A report was drawn up against him under Article 126 (petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The case materials will be forwarded to court for a decision.

In addition, authorities will review the legality of his further stay in Kyrgyzstan, including the possibility of deporting him from the country.