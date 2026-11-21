The Interior Ministry’s Main Criminal Investigation Department received operational information about the organization of illegal gambling activities through sports betting and online casinos, as well as money laundering.

According to the department, the Interior Ministry’s Investigative Service opened a criminal case under the article “Money Laundering” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

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Operational and technical measures revealed that internet platforms for sports betting and online casinos were used to accept bets, top up gaming accounts and withdraw funds using bank cards.

Further investigative operations led to the identification and detention of the alleged organizers of the illegal activities: S.B., 23; M.A., 20; and A.R., 22.

The detainees were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.