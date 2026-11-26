Three more suspects have been detained in Talas in connection with an attempted murder case, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Talas region reported.

According to the department, U. A., Sh. uulu Zh. and Ch. S. uulu were brought in for questioning as part of the investigation. All three are 31 years old and have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Earlier, nine people, including a law enforcement officer, were detained in Talas on suspicion of committing serious crimes. Investigators are looking into two incidents involving the brutal beating of individuals, one of which has been classified as attempted murder.

A video showing a group of people beating a man has also been circulated online.

At around midnight on November 20, a group of people beat a man identified as A. Sh. at the intersection of B. Baatyr and Sh. Sherkulov streets, using various objects. One of the attackers then ran over the victim with a vehicle.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 37 and 122 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (attempted murder).