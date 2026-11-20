Former Deputy Chief of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek for operational work Suуunali Amrakulov has been detained by officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) in connection with a case on smuggling of mobile phones. Media outlets reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the sources, Amrakulov was dismissed from his post on October 27. The decision was linked to a scandal surrounding the smuggled phone case. According to unconfirmed reports, an Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max was seized from a close relative of the former deputy police chief.

The official explanation was that Amrakulov had submitted a resignation letter.

As part of the investigation, three police officers, one Border Service serviceman, a customs official and one civilian have been detained.

On November 18, following questioning, SCNS officers detained Suyunali Amrakulov and placed him in a temporary detention facility.