Since 2023, 184 people placed on international wanted lists at Kyrgyzstan’s request have been detained in other countries. Another 132 have been returned to Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The arrests took place in 29 countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Italy, Spain, the United States, Turkey, the UAE, Russia and Kazakhstan.

During the same period, 96 foreign nationals wanted by other countries were arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Of these, 42 were extradited to the countries that had requested their return. They included Turkey, Poland, France, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

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Some of those detained abroad were suspected of serious crimes. For example, two Kyrgyz nationals were found in Italy. One is suspected of establishing a criminal group, while the other is wanted on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

In addition, a member of a criminal group accused of murder was identified in Dubai. Two more people suspected of murder were apprehended in Thailand.

In Bulgaria, a Turkish national was detained on suspicion of organizing the transportation of 436 kilograms of heroin from Turkey to Greece via Kyrgyzstan. The drugs were concealed in metal structures inside four cargo trailers.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it would continue cooperating with foreign law enforcement agencies to locate and return people wanted internationally to Kyrgyzstan.