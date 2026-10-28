Electricity limit proposed to be increased from 5 to 7 kW in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will retain the existing 5-kilowatt electricity consumption limit for consumers with single-phase connections during the upcoming autumn-winter period. However, power engineers have proposed increasing the permitted capacity to 7 kW, Aigul Bulanova, head of the electricity sales department at the Bishkek Electric Grid Enterprise, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the current 5 kW limit is stipulated in electricity consumption regulations and standard consumer contracts.

"This is not simply a matter of power engineers wanting to impose restrictions on someone. It is provided for in regulatory documents,” Bulanova explained.

She noted that energy specialists themselves support raising the permitted capacity and have already submitted a corresponding proposal.

"We have proposed increasing it to 7 kW. But until the amendments are adopted, the limit will remain at 5 kW,” the energy company representative said.

Consumers with three-phase connections are allowed a capacity of 10 kW. Those who need more power than the established limit are advised to apply for a three-phase connection, subject to electrical safety requirements.

Bulanova also commented on the possibility of reducing the permitted capacity during periods of peak electricity consumption.

Last year, a temporary limit of 3 kW was introduced during peak hours. However, no decision has yet been made on whether similar measures will be implemented this winter.

"As there is no decision yet, I cannot give a definite answer,” she stressed.

Related news Electricity consumption surges 34.4 percent amid cold weather in Kyrgyzstan

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) says the load on the power system continues to increase. On October 27 alone, daily electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan reached 64,318 million kWh, up 34.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

Preparatory maintenance work for the winter has been completed in Bishkek and Chui region. At the same time, energy specialists are urging residents not to switch on multiple high-power electrical appliances simultaneously, particularly during peak demand hours.

It was also reported that the installation of smart electricity meters in Chui region is nearing completion. The work is being carried out free of charge by the energy company.

Consumers have also been reminded that information about power outages is available through My Light mobile application.