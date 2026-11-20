Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are preparing to launch a unified electricity market. Energis Coordination and Dispatch Center announced a tender to select a company that will establish the trading platform and manage it during its initial phase.

Applications from interested companies will be accepted until November 30. The selected contractor will be responsible for developing trading rules, a pricing system and an electronic platform through which the countries will be able to buy and sell electricity. The project is being implemented with support from the World Bank.

The market will operate on a day-ahead basis. This means participants will be able to arrange electricity supplies in advance for specific hours of the following day. For example, if Kyrgyzstan faces an electricity shortage, it will be able to purchase power from a neighbouring country with available generating capacity. Similarly, Kyrgyzstan will be able to sell its surplus electricity.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin in May 2027. Developing and launching the system will take approximately 18 months, after which the selected company will manage trading operations for another two years.

If the schedule is followed, the first transactions could take place in late 2028 or early 2029.