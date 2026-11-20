The seventh meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation was held in Ashgabat. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and Annageldi Saparov, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan.

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Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, economic and energy cooperation, as well as developing transport and logistics links.

The participants noted that trade and economic cooperation remains one of the key areas of bilateral partnership. In particular, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan increased 1.8 times between 2021 and 2025.

The agenda also included cooperation in transport, transit and logistics.

Erlist Akunbekov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding its partnership with Turkmenistan in petroleum product supplies. In this regard, he proposed concluding direct supply contracts between the authorized state-owned companies of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the protocol of the commission’s seventh meeting. An agreement was also signed between National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC and the state power corporation Turkmenenergo.