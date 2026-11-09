President reveals cost of electricity production in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of producing electricity in Kyrgyzstan is 3.25 soms per kilowatt-hour, while households pay 1.64 soms. President Sadyr Japarov said it on November 8 during a meeting with residents of Kara-Balta, Zhaiyl and Panfilov districts.

The issue was raised by a resident of Chaldovar village, who asked the president to cancel late-payment penalties for electricity bills. She said penalties were imposed even when payments were delayed by just one or two days.

In response, Japarov urged citizens to pay their electricity bills on time, noting that household tariffs remain low thanks to state subsidies.

«Today, households pay 1 som and 64 tyiyns for electricity. Do you know how much it actually costs? 3 soms and 25 tyiyns. Who pays the difference? The state. We cover it from the national budget,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Thus, the difference between the production cost and the household tariff cited by the president amounts to 1.61 soms per kilowatt-hour.

The president also compared electricity prices with those in neighbouring countries, where households pay around 5 soms per kilowatt-hour, he said.

According to Japarov, once the energy crisis has been overcome, the authorities will be able to consider additional benefits for consumers.

He stressed that people can now pay their electricity bills remotely, including via mobile phones, and should therefore avoid delays.