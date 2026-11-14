Kyrgyzstan plans to build nine small hydropower plants (HPPs) with a combined capacity of 108.1 megawatts. The facilities may be constructed in Talas, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. The Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced a tender for the allocation of land plots for their construction.

According to the announcement, nine lots covering a total area of more than 56.5 hectares have been put up for tender. The largest proposed plant will have a capacity of 24 megawatts, while the smallest will generate 3.5 megawatts.

Two small HPPs are planned in Talas region. The first, with a capacity of 24 megawatts, is to be located in Talas district, on Chon-Chychkan and Tuz-Ashuu sites in Shumkar-Ui and Chon-Alysh rural municipalities. The total area of land allocated for the project is 20.72 hectares.

The second plant, with a capacity of 9 megawatts, is planned for Aitmatov district, on Kok-Sai site in Sheker rural municipality. It will be allocated 3.76 hectares.

Three small HPPs are being considered for Chui region. One, with a capacity of 3.5 megawatts, may be built in Sokuluk district near the village of Tosh-Bulak in Sary-Ozon rural municipality. A 3.2-hectare plot has been designated for the project.

Another hydropower plant, with a capacity of 17.3 megawatts, is planned on the territory of Bekbaev Bishkek Forestry Enterprise. A 3.8-hectare plot belonging to the state forest fund is being offered for construction.

The third plant, also with a capacity of 3.5 megawatts, is planned for Issyk-Ata district. The proposed sites are in Kochkorbaev rural municipality and on the territory of the Chui Forestry Enterprise, covering a total of 5.55 hectares.

Four small HPP projects in Jalal-Abad region have been put up for tender. All are located in Toktogul district.

A 15-megawatt plant is planned for Bala-Chychkan site in Chychkan Forestry area, which is part of the Toktogul Forestry Enterprise. The project has been allocated 10.4 hectares.

Another small HPP, with a capacity of 9.3 megawatts, is planned near the village of Bel-Aldy in the Abdy Suerkulov rural municipality. The land plot covers 1.05 hectares.

A 23-megawatt plant is proposed in the same rural municipality, near the village of Sarysogot, on Kishen site. It will be allocated 6.8 hectares.

The final project, with a capacity of 3.5 megawatts, is planned near the village of Konur-Oguz in the Elmirbek Imanaliev rural municipality. The total area of the proposed land plots is approximately 1.25 hectares.

Toktogul district in Jalal-Abad region accounts for the largest number of projects, with four. However, Talas region leads in terms of combined capacity, with plants totaling 33 megawatts planned there.

The tender will take place on December 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Green Energy Fund’s office at 103/1 Ibraimov Street, fourth floor, in Bishkek. Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted until 6 p.m. on December 14.

The tender concerns the right to obtain land plots for the construction of renewable energy facilities. Its announcement does not mean that construction of all nine hydropower plants will begin immediately after the tender. The notice does not specify project implementation timelines, expected investment amounts or the companies that may undertake the construction.