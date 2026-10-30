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Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan rises by nearly 30 percent in a year

10:50, 30 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has increased significantly. Daily consumption rose by 29.1 percent compared with the same period last year, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK) reported.

According to the company, daily electricity consumption in the country currently stands at 66,022 million kilowatt-hours.

By comparison, on October 30, 2025, the figure was 51,132 million kilowatt-hours.

Thus, daily electricity consumption increased by 14.89 million kilowatt-hours, or 29.1 percent over the year.

NENK urged residents to use electricity responsibly and save energy resources.

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