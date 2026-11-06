Kyrgyzstan registers record electricity consumption

Daily electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has reached 64,391 million kilowatt-hours, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) reported.

Despite a slight decline compared with late October, the load on the country's power system remains high.

On October 30, electricity consumption peaked at 66,022 million kilowatt-hours. This represents a decrease of 1,631 million kilowatt-hours, or 2.47 percent, compared with that figure.

On October 27, consumption stood at 64,318 million kilowatt-hours, almost the same as the current level.

For comparison, on October 30, 2025, households and businesses in Kyrgyzstan consumed 51,131 million kilowatt-hours. By late October this year, consumption had increased by almost 29 percent.

NENK notes that electricity demand rises as temperatures drop. The increase is particularly noticeable in the morning and evening, when many electrical appliances are switched on simultaneously.

Energy officials are urging residents to avoid using several high-powered electrical appliances at the same time, particularly during peak hours.

Residents are also advised to use electricity efficiently to reduce load on the power grid and ensure its stable operation throughout the autumn-winter season.