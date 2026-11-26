Starting January 1, 2027, Kyrgyzstan plans to abolish the preferential electricity tariff for low-income families, replacing it with direct cash compensation. A draft resolution from the Cabinet of Ministers, developed by the Ministry of Energy, has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the document, these changes will affect families with children under the age of 16 who receive the state allowance ui-bulogo komok (assistance to families).

Currently, this category of citizens benefits from a reduced electricity tariff of 50 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour, provided their monthly consumption does not exceed 700 kilowatt-hours.

Data from the Ministry of Energy indicates that 41,695 families currently enjoy this benefit.

However, the existing system creates challenges for citizens living in rented housing or sharing a home with other families. Often, the utility account is registered in the name of the property owner, which prevents the actual allowance recipients from accessing the state support to which they are entitled.

Consequently, the authorities propose shifting from a preferential tariff to direct cash payments.

Beginning January 1 of next year, the compensation will amount to 588 soms per month during the summer and 798 soms per month during the winter.

The summer period is defined as running from April 1 to October 1, while the winter period spans from October 1 to April 1.

The compensation is calculated based on the difference between the standard residential tariff and the current preferential rate of 50 tyiyns per kilowatt-hour. Furthermore, the proposal establishes seasonal consumption limits: up to 400 kilowatt-hours in the summer and up to 700 kilowatt-hours in the winter. The ministry asserts that transitioning to cash-based payments will help maintain state support for low-income families, ensuring it remains accessible regardless of the owner of the utility account.

The compensation amount will be subject to adjustment should electricity tariffs change in the future.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 381.2 million soms will be required from the national budget to fund these payments in 2027.

The draft also proposes changes to tariffs for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Currently, a rate of 5.99 soms per kilowatt-hour applies to the “EV charging station” category.

The Ministry of Energy proposes limiting this rate exclusively to commercial charging stations that provide paid services to third parties.

If an individual or organization uses a charging device solely for their own electric vehicle without charging a fee, that facility will not be classified as a commercial station. In such cases, electricity will be billed according to the tariff established for the user’s specific consumer category.

Furthermore, the document clarifies how electricity charges are to be calculated for multiple households connected to a single shared meter.

Specifically, it is proposed that the number of individual residential consumers connected to a shared meter—determined through an inventory process—be taken into account when calculating the volume of electricity eligible for preferential rates.

If adopted, the resolution will take effect on January 1 of the following year.