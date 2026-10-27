Electricity consumption surges 34.4 percent amid cold weather in Kyrgyzstan

Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has risen sharply following a sudden drop in air temperature. According to the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK), daily consumption reached 64,318 million kilowatt-hours on October 27, the highest level recorded during the autumn of 2026.

On October 27, 2025, consumption stood at 47,869 million kilowatt-hours. This represents a year-on-year increase of 16,449 million kilowatt-hours, or 34.4 percent.

NENK said such consumption levels are usually recorded in December, when severe frosts set in. This year, however, the load on the power system has reached winter levels as early as October.

The main reason is the widespread use of electric heaters amid the colder weather.

Rising consumption places additional strain on power lines, transformers and other energy equipment, increasing the risk of overloads.

Energy officials are urging residents to use electricity responsibly and, where possible, avoid running several high-powered appliances at the same time.

They say it is particularly important to follow these recommendations during the morning and evening peak hours. NENK advises consumers to use energy-intensive appliances one at a time.

Earlier, Bishkek authorities said heating would be switched on in the capital’s residential buildings on October 28.