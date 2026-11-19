Hydropower unit No. 1, the last of the four units to undergo modernization, has been commissioned at Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant (HPP), operated by Electric Stations OJSC. The commissioning ceremony was held under the supervision of Ulugbek Mamyraliev, the company’s director general.

With this, the modernization of all four hydropower units at the plant has been completed, increasing its capacity by 36 megawatts. Previously, the units had a combined capacity of 180 megawatts. Following the upgrades, total capacity has risen to 216 megawatts.

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The modernization marks a significant milestone for the plant. In 2026, the company completed the upgrading of two units — No. 2 and No. 1. This major operational achievement required extensive technical expertise, coordinated work by specialists, effective management and careful planning.

The increase in the plant’s capacity and reliability will expand its electricity generation potential, improve the performance of one of Kyrgyzstan’s strategic hydropower facilities and help ensure the stable operation of the country’s power system during the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period.

The Uch-Kurgan HPP is located on Naryn River in Jalal-Abad region. It was commissioned in 1961–1962. This is the first major upgrade of the plant’s main equipment in more than 60 years of operation.