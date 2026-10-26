Drugs worth 4.5 million soms brought into Kyrgyzstan from Russia

The Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has disrupted a channel used to smuggle psychotropic substances from Russia.

According to the ministry, a man identified as K. B. T., 28, was detained in Bishkek while receiving a parcel in a joint operation with Russia’s Interior Ministry.

During an inspection, officers found and seized 1 kilogram and 64 grams of the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP concealed inside an air purifier.

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"The individual had been distributing psychotropic substances through concealed drop-off points for four months. Preliminary estimates suggest that the illegal sale of the seized drugs could have generated more than 4.5 million soms,” the service said.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify other members of the criminal group, which operated through an online store.