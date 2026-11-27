Doctors at the thoracic surgery department of the Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital in Osh have removed a 3.5-centimeter needle from the lung of a 27-year-old woman.

According to the doctors, the woman had been holding a broken needle in her mouth to avoid losing it. At one point, she suddenly coughed, causing the needle to enter her airways.

During an examination, thoracic surgeon Ulanbek Toktakhunov determined that the foreign object had lodged not in her stomach but in the bronchi of her left lung.

The medical team promptly removed the needle. The patient has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Ulanbek Toktakhunov noted that such cases are relatively common and urged people to stop holding needles in their mouths.

“The most common cause of such incidents is the habit of holding a needle in one’s mouth when putting on a headscarf or sewing clothes. If a person speaks, laughs or takes a deep breath at that moment, the airflow can draw the needle directly into the lungs,” he warned.