Dastan Usubakunov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan. The relevant order was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, the ministry’s press service reported.

The new deputy minister was officially introduced to the staff today.

Usubakunov was born on August 26, 1986. Before his appointment, he had served as Deputy Director General of the state-owned company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu since 2021.

In his new position, he will oversee economic analysis, cooperation with government agencies, and the ministry’s internal organization and management.

Dastan Usubakunov was also a member of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Advisory Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

He has repeatedly commented in the media on the implementation of major infrastructure projects, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Balykchy-Kochkor railway and the railway line planned around Issyk-Kul Lake.