Daniyar Amangeldiev discusses joint industrial projects with Russia in Moscow

Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow. The parties discussed key issues on the bilateral trade and economic agenda, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Industrial cooperation and EAEU integration

During the talks, the sides discussed expanding industrial cooperation between companies in the two countries, launching joint industrial projects and establishing sustainable production chains involving member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

They emphasized the importance of cooperation within the integration bloc in strengthening the region’s overall economic potential and developing the industrial base of its member states.

Customs cooperation and certification

Amangeldiev and Overchuk also exchanged views on the work of customs services, improving customs procedures and making them more efficient to increase bilateral trade.

They separately discussed joint efforts to prevent cases of unjustified issuance of product conformity assessment documents.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue systematic efforts to strengthen trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.