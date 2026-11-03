EAEU central banks exchange experience in combating fraud

A meeting of the Advisory Council on Monetary Policy of the central banks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states was held in Minsk, Belarus.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the Central Bank of Armenia, the National Bank of Belarus, the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Central Bank of Russia.

Participants discussed the current economic situation and the implementation of monetary policy in EAEU countries. They also exchanged experience in combating fraudulent transactions and considered the use and prospects of introducing digital currencies, as well as the regulation of virtual assets.

Almaz Baketaev, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, presented an assessment of the country's current economic situation and outlined monetary policy measures aimed at ensuring price stability.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan also reported on its efforts to counter cyber threats and unauthorized payment transactions, the implementation of the digital som project and the regulation of virtual assets.