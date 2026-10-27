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Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in industrial production growth

14:46, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest industrial production growth among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

Industrial output across the EAEU increased by 0.3 percent in January–August 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Growth was recorded in almost all member states. Industrial production rose by 8.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan, 7.4 percent in Armenia, 2.8 percent in Kazakhstan and 0.2 percent in Belarus.

In Russia, industrial output remained at the 2025 level.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output across the EAEU increased by 0.8 percent over the reporting period.

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