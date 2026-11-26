Kyrgyzstan will assume the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) bodies in 2027. A corresponding draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was approved during a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev attended the meeting as part of his working visit to Russia. Participants reviewed 48 issues related to Eurasian economic integration, including trade and economic cooperation, industrial collaboration, and energy.

The Council approved a draft agreement on the recognition of organic products within the EAEU. The document provides for the mutual recognition of certificates by member states, which is expected to streamline the circulation of organic goods in the common market and reduce barriers for producers.

Additionally, the Council adopted the EAEU Technical Regulation “On the Safety of Synthetic Detergents and Household Chemical Products.” It establishes unified requirements for product safety, conformity assessment, identification, and labeling. The regulation will enter into force on January 1, 2032.

Following the meeting, relevant decisions were adopted on all issues reviewed.