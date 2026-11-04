EAEU countries introduce digital labeling for electrical products

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council, at Russia's initiative, has approved unified rules for labeling certain types of electrical equipment, lighting products and printed circuit boards with identification codes, the EEC press service reported.

The list of products includes rectifiers and converters; automotive lighting equipment, portable flashlights, lamps, LEDs and lighting fixtures; printed circuit boards; relays, sockets, connectors, switching equipment and distribution boards rated up to 1,000 volts.

As with other product categories, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will independently determine when and how the new labeling requirements are introduced in their territories. They must notify the Commission of the implementation date at least six months in advance, the statement said.

Products will be labeled with Data Matrix two-dimensional barcodes featuring cryptographic protection. Identification codes will be generated according to uniform requirements applicable across all EAEU member states.

"Labeling is primarily about ensuring transparency in the circulation of goods on our market. The more product categories are labeled, the less illegal merchandise there is, and the more confident legitimate businesses and consumers can feel. For electrical equipment, product legality is a matter of public health and safety. This is how our common market becomes not just a declaration but a daily reality,” EEC Minister in Charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.