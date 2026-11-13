WHO highlights Kyrgyzstan's progress in combating tuberculosis

Eastern European and Central Asian countries have made progress in combating tuberculosis, but drug resistance remains a serious threat. A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

According to the WHO, Kyrgyzstan halved its tuberculosis incidence in 2024 compared with 2015. Uzbekistan and Belarus reduced tuberculosis deaths by at least 75 percent in 2025, while Belarus had already halved its incidence by 2022. Kazakhstan and Moldova met the first milestones of the WHO strategy by reducing incidence by at least 20 percent and deaths by at least 35 percent.

The main challenge facing the region remains rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis — one of the most effective first-line drugs.

Eastern Europe and Central Asia have the highest proportion of such cases worldwide. In some countries, resistance is detected in more than half of previously treated patients. Russia is among the four countries — alongside India, China and the Philippines — that account for more than half of all new cases of rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis worldwide.

The WHO’s updated list of 30 countries with a high burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis for 2026–2030 includes Russia, Ukraine and all five Central Asian countries, with Turkmenistan appearing on the list for the first time. Belarus and Moldova, meanwhile, have been removed from the list and transferred to the group of countries requiring attention.

Russia, Ukraine and all five Central Asian countries have tested at least 80 percent of patients with confirmed tuberculosis for rifampicin resistance.

However, in the WHO European Region, which includes these countries, 76 percent of patients with drug-resistant tuberculosis are still receiving lengthy treatment regimens lasting 18–20 months rather than the six-month regimens recommended by the WHO.

Worldwide, an estimated 10.6 million people developed tuberculosis last year, while another 1.13 million died from the disease.

Since 2015, the number of tuberculosis deaths has fallen by 35 percent. This means the world has reached the first interim target of the WHO strategy, although five years behind schedule.

Since 2000, tuberculosis treatment has saved an estimated 86 million lives. The disease nevertheless remains the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.