Children with severe hearing impairment in Kyrgyzstan to receive free surgeries

Specialists from Qatar will perform free cochlear implant surgeries on 28 children in Kyrgyzstan, the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare announced.

The procedures will take place in the center’s Otorhinolaryngology Department.

A total of 36 children were prepared for participation in this charitable medical program, with 28 young patients selected following thorough examinations.

The Qatari medical mission includes experts from Hamad Medical Corporation: Dr. Abdulsalam Al Qahtani, head of the cochlear implantation program; Dr. Khalid Abdul Hadi, head of the Audiology Department; and Dr. Ali Alsaadi, head of the otology team. Kyrgyz doctors are also participating in the surgeries.

Cochlear implantation will enable children with severe hearing impairment to perceive sounds, develop speech, and improve their communication skills and social integration.