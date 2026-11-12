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Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation in immunization

09:27, 12 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A three-day working visit by a Kazakh delegation to Kyrgyzstan concluded on Wednesday. The visit involved representatives of the Health Ministries of both countries and WHO Country Offices.

According to the Ministry of Health, specialists from the two countries exchanged experience in implementing immunization programmes and discussed vaccination at the primary healthcare and school levels, digitalization, pharmacovigilance and vaccine procurement planning.

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The practical part of the programme included visits to Family Medicine Center No. 7, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis and the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices.

On the final day, participants also discussed ways to strengthen public confidence in vaccination and presented Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing the Immune Patrol initiative.

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