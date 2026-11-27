Kok-Zhangak town, Panfilov and Suzak districts recorded the lowest average scores in Kyrgyzstan’s Nationwide Testing. Deputy Education Minister Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh parliamentary group El Umutu — Ata Zhurt, responding to a question from MP Taalaibek Sarybashov.

According to the deputy minister, Bishkek recorded the highest average score on the main test, at 137.2 points. The lowest regional average, 122.6 points, was registered in Jalal-Abad and Chui regions.

Dzhusupbekova identified the following areas as having the lowest scores:

Kok-Zhangak town — 114.6 points;

Panfilov district — 116 points;

Suzak district — 117 points;

Issyk-Kul district — 118 points;

Kemin district — 119 points.

“Work is being carried out separately in these districts. Methodological support teams are being sent there to determine why students are unable to achieve better test results,” the deputy minister said.

At the same time, she noted that school students in even remote settlements achieve relatively high scores. In Batken and Batken district, for example, the average score is 130 points.